Carol Ann Mankowski
Carol Ann Mankowski (nee Schulke), Age 80, a lifetime Joliet resident, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Thursday, February 20, 2020, while at home with her family, after a valiant 3Â½ year battle against cancer. She was born on December 25, 1939 to the late Anna Mae (nee Baranowski) and August William Schulke.
Carol attended St. John's Grade School, Class of 1953, and St. Francis Academy, Class of 1957. On October 18, 1958, she married Marion Michael Mankowski, Jr. They shared eleven wonderful years together until he passed away in 1969, leaving her with two young children to raise. Carol was a devoted mother who always put her children ahead of herself. She held clerical positions in retail, business, politics, healthcare, and education. She retired in 1997 from the University of St. Francis Career Development Centre after 13 years.
Beloved mother of Marsha Mankowski and Mark Mankowski; fond aunt of August (Ann) Schulke III, Sandra (Steven) Mazur, Sharon (John) Theobald, Charles (Victoria) Rademacher and Matthew (Cathy) Rademacher. Several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, August "Gus" (the late Phyllis Jean) Schulke, Jr.; and sister-in-law Therese (the late Arthur) Rademacher.
A member of Cross Point Church, Carol lived her Christian faith by seeking God, reading and meditating on her Bible and daily devotional, and singing hymns and choruses. She also enjoyed completing crossword, Sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles, surfing the internet, and watching Chicago Cubs baseball. She was instrumental in planning and organizing the 50-year reunion for both her grade school and high school class. However, her favorite moments were spent with her family vacationing, attending musical performances, or simply playing games.
Visitation for Carol Ann Mankowski will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Funeral Services will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Cross Point Assembly of God Church, 17530 W. Fox Hollow Drive, Lockport, IL where visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until services begin at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Lou Wold will officiate. Interment will take place Monday, March 2, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's name can be made to Cross Point Church or Morning Star Mission.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020