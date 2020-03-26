|
Carol Ann Markley
Carol Ann Markley, (nee Schorp), age 75 of Shorewood, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her late residence. She was born in Joliet and residing in Shorewood since 1974. She was a graduate of St. Francis Academy (JCA). Carol Retired from Dow Chemical in 2010, formerly employed by the Joliet Arsenal and Brockway Plastics of Rockdale.
Carol was an avid gardener and loved being in the outdoors.
She is survived by her children, Lissa (Mike) Dwyer of Gardner, Bruce and Kurt Markley both of Shorewood and Cheryl Naughton of Olney, IL; fifteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Markley (2006); her parents; her son, Donald Markley (1988).
As it was Carol's request, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment with her husband, Don will take place at St. Johns Cemetery at a later date.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 26, 2020