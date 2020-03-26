The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Markley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Markley


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Markley Obituary
Carol Ann Markley

Carol Ann Markley, (nee Schorp), age 75 of Shorewood, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her late residence. She was born in Joliet and residing in Shorewood since 1974. She was a graduate of St. Francis Academy (JCA). Carol Retired from Dow Chemical in 2010, formerly employed by the Joliet Arsenal and Brockway Plastics of Rockdale.

Carol was an avid gardener and loved being in the outdoors.

She is survived by her children, Lissa (Mike) Dwyer of Gardner, Bruce and Kurt Markley both of Shorewood and Cheryl Naughton of Olney, IL; fifteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Markley (2006); her parents; her son, Donald Markley (1988).

As it was Carol's request, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment with her husband, Don will take place at St. Johns Cemetery at a later date.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -