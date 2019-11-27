|
Carol Ann (Rodeghero) Randich
Born: March 14, 1932; in Lockport, IL
Died: November 25, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Carol Ann (Rodeghero) Randich, Age 87 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home with her family by her side.
Born March 14, 1932 in Lockport, Carol Ann was a daughter of Andrew and Martha (Coleman) Rodeghero. Carol attended St. Dennis Grade School and graduated from Lockport High School with the class of 1950. While in high school she was on the Lockport Porters 2nd place State Bowling Team. After graduation Carol began working as a bookkeeper for 1st National Bank of Lockport. Along with her friends Vic and Betty Pavlich, Carol enjoyed returning to Lockport High School to volunteer in meeting students during the Reality Store Simulation.
Carol worked in retail sales for many years at Crest Pharmacy, University of St. Francis Bookstore and Rand's Hallmark. She was a member of St. Anne's Parish (Crest Hill), the St. Anne's CCW, and the Will County Senior Citizens Association.
Survived by her sons: John (Gail) Randich and Steve (Ann) Randich; four grandchildren: John (Nikki) Randich, Tom (Tori) Randich, Kate (Pat) Richards, and Claire Randich; two great-granddaughters: Ella and Lily Randich; brother and sisters-in-law: Lillian Randich, Eleanor Carlson, Pat (John) Skoog and Don (Bette) Randich, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She especially enjoyed her Sunday visits by Al Wason and the annual Rodeghero/Bodnar reunion at Bob Rodeghero's farm in Morris. At all family gatherings, Carol was known for her delicious banana cake.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Martha, her husband, John (Bo) Randich on April 13, 2012, and her mother and father-in law, Marion and Patricia (Vicevic); her maternal grandparents: Elizabeth (Waters) and James Coleman; her paternal grandparents: Antonia (Lena Rigoni) and John Rodeghiero; siblings: Robert (Helen) Rodeghero, Richard (Pearl) Rodeghero, Doris (Pete) Samusevich, and Wilbur Rodeghero. Her brothers and sisters-in-law: Al (Marion) Wason, Ed (Ann) Randich, Larry Randich, Dorothy (Norm) Stoiber, Irene (Bill) Glad, Jim (Linda) Randich, Vic Carlson, and her nephews: Randy Rodeghero and Mike Samusevich.
Our family would like to thank Linda Dyke, Char Stefanich, Betty Pavlich, Norene Peterson, Pat Tomac and Tammy Marino, and her caregivers for their continued support of Carol during her last few years.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of Carol?s life will continue on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. and then driving in procession to St. Anne's Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery where Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband, John.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Carol's memory to St. Anne's Parish, Joliet Area Community Hospice or Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.
Obituary and tribute wall for Carol Randich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019