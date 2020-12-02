Carol Ann Ritchie
The family of Carol Ann (Borden) Ritchie are celebrating the life of this remarkable woman who left us on November 24, 2020, at the age of eighty-six, passing peacefully under the tender and heartfelt care provided by the staff at The Moorings, Arlington Heights, Illinois.
Carol was born in Van Wert County, Ohio and was married to Roger Otis Ritchie for 64 years. She is survived by sons Mark O. Ritchie (Marilyn McCullough) of Westerville, Ohio; Dan B. Ritchie (Jo Ann Tipton) of McCormick, S.C.; and P. Scott Ritchie (Kathleen McDonald) of Mt. Prospect, Illinois. She was grandmother to six: the late Matthew O. Ritchie; Morgan E. Ritchie-Baum (Jason); Zachary A. Ritchie (Jodie Fackrell); Kathryn A. Ritchie (fiance' Matthew Hentz); Meghan K. Ritchie; and Michael S. Ritchie; and great grandmother of two, Zoe Ritchie and Felicity Ritchie.
A wonderful homemaker, while raising her family, Carol still found time to be one of the first docent volunteers trained by "Jungle Jack" Hanna at the world famous Columbus Ohio Zoo. Carol also volunteered at Columbus Riverside Hospital; was an active member of the Joliet, Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution; and an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Joliet.
Carol shared her amazing talents of gardening and interest in genealogy with her family. She was also a dedicated bird watcher and lover of animals, especially her many cats and dogs and beloved horse "Bill." Carol enjoyed her neighbors, participating in a morning walking group and hosting evening supper club parties. Through the years she was an enthusiastic fan of numerous athletic contests of her sons and grandsons, also enjoying dance recitals and choral performances of her granddaughters.
Carol is survived by her sister, Lois (Bates) and was preceded in death by her parents Earl Rollin Borden and Augusta Lavina (Etts), precious husband, Roger, eldest grandson, Matthew, and brothers Paul and William Borden.
A memorial service will be held for Carol at a later date. Friends may convey condolences to family members in care of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, Illinois at: oneilfuneralhome.com
