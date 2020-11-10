1/1
Carol Ann Wilda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Wilda

Carol Ann (nee Walentiny) Wilda, age 83, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the PARC of Joliet.

Carol was born August 21, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt. She will be remembered by many for years as a service clerk for Woolworths and Walgreens.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence G. Wilda (October 28, 2008); her son, Donald L. Wilda (1965); her parents, Henry and Gertrude (nee Fels) Walentiny; and one brother, Richard Walentiny.

Surviving are her two sons, Peter (Catherine) Wilda of Joliet, and Norbert "Bert" (Diana) Wilda of Downers Grove; two brothers, Edward Walentiny and Vernon (Pat) Walentiny; two sisters, Margaret (the late Robert) Wagner and Phyllis (Thomas) Sericati; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Gathering for Carol Ann Wilda will held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Funeral services will be private.

As it was Carol's request, her body has been donated for the advancement of medical research. Final inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Lions Club or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved