Carol Ann Wilda
Carol Ann (nee Walentiny) Wilda, age 83, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the PARC of Joliet.
Carol was born August 21, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt. She will be remembered by many for years as a service clerk for Woolworths and Walgreens.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence G. Wilda (October 28, 2008); her son, Donald L. Wilda (1965); her parents, Henry and Gertrude (nee Fels) Walentiny; and one brother, Richard Walentiny.
Surviving are her two sons, Peter (Catherine) Wilda of Joliet, and Norbert "Bert" (Diana) Wilda of Downers Grove; two brothers, Edward Walentiny and Vernon (Pat) Walentiny; two sisters, Margaret (the late Robert) Wagner and Phyllis (Thomas) Sericati; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Gathering for Carol Ann Wilda will held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Funeral services will be private.
As it was Carol's request, her body has been donated for the advancement of medical research. Final inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Lions Club or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com