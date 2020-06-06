Carol Hutchins
(nee Jadron)
Age 75, of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Hutchins; daughters: Amy (Ronald) Krisik of Monee, IL and Denise (David) Erickson of Green Valley, AZ; her beloved granddaughters: Brooke Manikowski and Jennifer Krisik, and her cherished dog Buddy.
Carol is also survived by her sister Rosemarie (John) Hamerla; brother: James (Lyn) Jadron, and sister-in-law: Barbara Jadron.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Elizabeth (nee Sinchak) Jadron, and her brother, Robert Jadron.
Per Carol's wishes cremation rites have been accorded.
Carol Will be laid to rest privately at a later date.
Obituary and tribute wall for Carol Hutchins at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.