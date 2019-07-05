|
Carol J. Caldwell
Carol J. Caldwell, formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Bella Vista, Arkansas, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Age 76 years.
Survived by her loving husband of 57 years Curtis B. Caldwell of Bella Vista, AK. Three sons Cary M. Caldwell of Hampton, VA., Chris (Amy) Caldwell of Channahon,IL. and Cam (Penny) Caldwell of Meriden, KS. Four grandchildren CJ (Casey ) Caldwell, Katie (Cody) Staehely, Kyle and Megan Caldwell. Her twin sister Charlene Mudroch of Norfolk, VA.
Preceded in death by her parents John "Jack" and Anna (nee Ondrus) Mudroch.
Carol was born May 6, 1943 in Joliet. She graduated from St. Francis Academy High School Class of 1961. Carol was the office manager of Amoco Credit Union for many years.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 5, 2019