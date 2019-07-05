The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Caldwell


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Caldwell Obituary
Carol J. Caldwell

Carol J. Caldwell, formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Bella Vista, Arkansas, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Age 76 years.

Survived by her loving husband of 57 years Curtis B. Caldwell of Bella Vista, AK. Three sons Cary M. Caldwell of Hampton, VA., Chris (Amy) Caldwell of Channahon,IL. and Cam (Penny) Caldwell of Meriden, KS. Four grandchildren CJ (Casey ) Caldwell, Katie (Cody) Staehely, Kyle and Megan Caldwell. Her twin sister Charlene Mudroch of Norfolk, VA.

Preceded in death by her parents John "Jack" and Anna (nee Ondrus) Mudroch.

Carol was born May 6, 1943 in Joliet. She graduated from St. Francis Academy High School Class of 1961. Carol was the office manager of Amoco Credit Union for many years.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now