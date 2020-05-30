Carol Joyce Zloch
Born: November 8, 1946
Died: May 25, 2020
Carol Joyce Zloch, age 73, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born November 8, 1946, to some she was Carol, but to family, she was Memaw.
Carol is survived by her two sons, Brian (Carrie) Zloch and Scott (Sandra) Zloch; grandchildren, Joseph Zloch, Daniel Zloch, David Zloch.
Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen (nee Rajnic) Zloch; two brothers, Bill Zloch and Joseph Zloch.
Carol was a waitress at Town Kitchen in Clarendon Hills for over 20 years. She then went on to be a deli worker at Jewel for a few years before retiring. She was a diehard Chicago Bears fan in a family divided amongst Packers fans. She went to her first and only Bears Packer game at Soldier Field in December 2016 hanging outside with a wind chill of -4 degrees. She made it through 3 quarters in the bone chilling freeze at the age of 70. She loved her Old Style and her favorite pastime was playing video games when she was younger; to playing games on her phone as she got older. She had the best laugh and enjoyed comedy clubs and being entertained by her family of mostly boys. She was an avid animal lover, especially cats, and never turned away an animal needing shelter. Carol was easy going and up for anything, as long as she was home in time to be in bed watching TV by 5:30 p.m. Her laughter and unfiltered comments will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers donations to the family to assist with funeral expenses would be appreciated.
Services for Carol have been held privately. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.