Carol K. Tomaska
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol K. Tomaska

Carol K. Tomaska (nee Swanson), 78, of Manhattan, IL, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol is survived by her husband Warren; daughter Karen (Robert) Principali; and son Rick Tomaska. She is also survived by nephews Paul and David Swiersz; cousin Kay Larsen; and dear lifelong friend Sandy Mayhall. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents William and Estelle (nee Penosky) Swanson; brother Fred Swanson; sister Vernice Swiersz; aunts Clara and Dorothy Penosky.

Born and raised in Joliet, Carol graduated from Joliet Township High School and then worked at the Will County Courthouse for several years. Later on she worked in the bakery department at Eagle Foods in New Lenox and retired after 17 years of service.

Carol took great pride in her home and kept it meticulous and beautiful, inside and out. She loved to cook, bake, decorate her home and work in her yard. She enjoyed the holidays with her family, especially Christmas, which was her favorite time of year. She also enjoyed shopping and eating out with family and friends.

Taking care of her family was Carol's greatest joy. Her friendly personality, kindness, sense of humor and funny stories are some of many things that will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a beautiful, loving, caring wife and mother and life will never be the same without her.

Per Carol's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family kindly asks that flowers and plants be omitted.

Obituary and tribute wall for Dolores Klepec available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved