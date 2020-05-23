Carol K. Tomaska
Carol K. Tomaska (nee Swanson), 78, of Manhattan, IL, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Carol is survived by her husband Warren; daughter Karen (Robert) Principali; and son Rick Tomaska. She is also survived by nephews Paul and David Swiersz; cousin Kay Larsen; and dear lifelong friend Sandy Mayhall. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents William and Estelle (nee Penosky) Swanson; brother Fred Swanson; sister Vernice Swiersz; aunts Clara and Dorothy Penosky.
Born and raised in Joliet, Carol graduated from Joliet Township High School and then worked at the Will County Courthouse for several years. Later on she worked in the bakery department at Eagle Foods in New Lenox and retired after 17 years of service.
Carol took great pride in her home and kept it meticulous and beautiful, inside and out. She loved to cook, bake, decorate her home and work in her yard. She enjoyed the holidays with her family, especially Christmas, which was her favorite time of year. She also enjoyed shopping and eating out with family and friends.
Taking care of her family was Carol's greatest joy. Her friendly personality, kindness, sense of humor and funny stories are some of many things that will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a beautiful, loving, caring wife and mother and life will never be the same without her.
Per Carol's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family kindly asks that flowers and plants be omitted.
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.