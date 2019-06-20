Carol L. Hareld



Carol L. Hareld (nee Blaylock) - passed away at her residence, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Age 85 years.



Survived by her husband of 67 years Les Hareld, three sons Tim Hareld, Alan Hareld and Mike (Melissa) Hareld. Five grandchildren Tim, Mike Jr. and Matt (Brittany) Hareld, Megan (Justin) Johnson and Molly Champion. Five great-grandchildren Paisley, Sloane, Julian, Autumn and Jacy.



Preceded in death by her parents George and Florence "Flo" Blaylock. Two sisters Lorraine Hibner and Virginia Holder, her brother Billy Blaylock.



Carol was born November 8, 1933 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Township High School Class of 1951. Carol formerly worked at Gerlach-Barklow Co, Caterpillar Tractor Co. and retired as a travel agent from All Star Travel Agency in Bolingbrook. Member of Grace United Methodist Church. Carol taught ceramics from many years. Carol and her husband Les enjoyed traveling on many cruises and trips. Carol's life revolved around her family, enjoying family gathers, entertaining friends and always remembered birthdays and special days. A special thank you to Deborah Hibner for her kindness and compassion. A special thank you also to Karen Hamilton, neighbor of 50 years, for the precious friendship Carol held so close to her heart.



Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, June 21st from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Funeral services will be private. Interment Plainfield Township Cemetery. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019