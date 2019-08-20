|
|
Carol M. DeBretto
(nee Kozar)
Carol M. DeBretto, age 73, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with family at her side. She was born on September 27, 1945 to the late Mary (Macak) and Nicholas S. Kozar in Joliet, IL where she resided her entire life.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph "Midge" DeBretto, whom she married July 9, 2011 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church; three stepsons, Joseph "Kip", Ken, and Steve(Aksana) DeBretto; five step grandchildren, Miranda, Dana, Callie, Karina and Maksim DeBretto; one brother, John (Aldona) Kozar; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou, Joan, Lois, and Carol Kozar; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Barbara Grace; five brothers, Nicholas B., Joseph M., Anton T., William G., and James D. Kozar and one sister-in-law, Dolores Kozar.
Carol retired from Brown & Brown Insurance where she was employed for many years as a customer service representative. Memberships included St. Mary Magdalene Church, KSKJ, the Paulites and Senior Spirit.
Visitation for Carol M. DeBretto will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 127 S. Briggs St., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St.Mary Nativity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2019