|
|
Carol M. Fabek
(nee Malinowski)
"Mouse"
Age 81, Late of Lockport, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Joliet, lifelong area resident. Employed by White Glove Cleaning Company for 30 years; cleaning for both Greif and Crowther Roofing. Carol was a very hard and dedicated worker she also had a small cleaning service of her own where she established many great friendships. Employed by Caterpillar for a short time after graduating from high school. Member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Lockport. Carol was an avid gardener. She loved planting, caring for her flowers and working in her yard. She enjoyed the fall season, especially Halloween and the annual river pumpkin toss with family and friends. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed joking around with people and making them laugh. She was the master storyteller of the family! Above all else Carol cherished spending time with her loving family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her; especially her Daughters, Lynn and Vicki.
Preceded in death by her beloved parents, Stanley and Rose (Mondrella) Malinowski and a brother, Donald Malinowski.
Survived by her devoted daughters, Lynn and Vicki Fabek; two brothers, William (Debra) and Richard (Pat) Malinowski; a sister, Jean (John) Keigher; sister-in-law Helen Malinowski and her dear friend, Nan Cora. Numerous, nephews, nieces and dear friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. A special thank you to all who were there for Carol; family, friends, Emily (caregiver) and the entire Joliet Area Community Hospice staff.
Services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:15am in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL., 60441 to St. John Vianney Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville.
Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 2:00pm until 6:00pm.
Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019