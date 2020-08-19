1/1
Carol V. Gilbert
Carol V. Gilbert

Carol V. Gilbert, age 77, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.

Born October 28, 1942 in Warwick, Rhode Island, to the late Kenneth and Rita (Moffitt) Scott, DDS, she was a graduate of Warwick Veterans Memorial High School, Class of 1960. In addition to being a homemaker and taking care of her family, she worked for Joliet Prescription Shop for a number of years, and also served as a member and past president of the Thomas Jefferson PTA.

Carol was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who had a big heart and boundless energy which allowed her to be a mother and grandmother to many young people other than her own. In her youth, she loved to play baseball, and never lost her love for her native Rhode Island and all things "Boston" including the Red Sox, the New England Patriots, the ocean, clam chowder, lighthouses and lobster boils.

She participated in all her children's school and outside activities growing up including sports and dance, and that involvement carried over into all of her grandchildren's activities. She dearly loved her grandchildren, and Amanda and Jacob were her greatest joy.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 57 years, Wayne Gilbert of Joliet; four loving children, Mark (fiancé Tina) Gilbert of Joliet, Kenneth (Laura) Gilbert of Minooka, Steve Gilbert of Tampa, FL, and Dawn Sands of Joliet; two precious grandchildren, Amanda Sands and Jacob Gilbert, a dear sister, Joyce (the late Norm) Davies of Warwick, RI; three nieces and one nephew.

Visitation for Carol Gilbert will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m., until the time of funeral services at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment will be private.

For those attending, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory or story.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
