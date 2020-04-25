|
|
Carol West
Carol West (nee Schumann), age 81, at rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Carol is survived by her brother, Charles (Mary Ann) Schumann; sisters, Norma Kay (Jerry) Johnson and Janet (Richard) Fazio; the father of her sons, Christopher Lachowski; nieces and nephews, Judi and James, Kimberly and Jerry Jr., Karin and Michael; as well as cousins and many dear friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ray West; sons, Richard Lachowski (March of 2019); David Lachowski (April of 2019); and parents, Guido and Norma (nee Goranson) Schumann.
Carol was a lifetime member of Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Lockport, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's name to Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Lockport, IL, or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Services for Carol have been held privately. She was laid to rest at Lockport City Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Carol West at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020