Carole B. Zameic
(nee Evert)
Carol B. Zameic, age 86, of Joliet, passed away peacefully at Rosewood Care Center, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Born April 24, 1933 in Joliet, she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of St. Francis Academy as Salutatorian of the Class of 1951, and Joliet Junior College. She worked as a secretary at Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years.
Throughout her life, Carole was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved her husband and children above all else. She enjoyed swimming and cooking out at the Braidwood Beach Club, as well as large family gatherings. She also enjoyed Big Band music, movies, shopping, and reading.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra Zameic and Linda (Glen) Powalish; her son, David Zameic; two grandsons, Eric and Jake; a sister, Janice Rennie; a brother-in-law, Gene Menozzi; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Terry) Takacs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph N. Zameic (2018); and her parents, Louis and Marcella (nee Dierks) Evert.
A Celebration of Carole's life will begin with visitation on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet.
Funeral services will be Thursday, at 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.
Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment in Resurrection Cemetery will be at a later date.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020