Carole F. Burandt
Carole F. Burandt (nee Pryor), Age 86, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Silver Cross hospital with her devoted son Paul by her side. Carole was born in Chicago and living in Lockport since 1959. Retired from Farmers Insurance Company after 10 years of dedicated service and was also a loyal employee of the Heritage Trail Library in Shorewood for six years. A devout member of St. Joseph Church, Lockport.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul A. Burandt; two sons, Mark and Kenneth Burandt; her parents, Raymond Sr. and Dorothy (Orendach) Pryor; a sister, Audrey McCain; and a brother-in-law, LeRoy Burandt.
Survived by her son, Paul L. Burandt; a brother, Raymond Jr. (Meredith) Pryor; sister, Judith (late Richard Sr.) Thompson; sisters-in-law, Harriet (late Peter) Caracello and Marcy Burandt; and brother-in-law, Patrick McCain. Numerous nephews and nieces also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church, Lockport in Carole's name would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 410 S. Jefferson St. Lockport, IL., 60441 from 9:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Following Mass of Christian Burial cremation rites will be respectfully addressed. Inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9:30am.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 1, 2020