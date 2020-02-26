|
|
Carole Jane Preiss
(nee Banks)
Born: May 27, 1944; in Savannah, GA
Died: February 21, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 75, of Braidwood, IL, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. Born May 27, 1944 in Savannah, GA to the late Theodore and Freddie (nee Wells) Banks. Member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington, IL. Carol sold Avon and volunteered during tax season for senior citizens. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Chris Preiss, whom she married May 18, 1984 in Joliet; three sons, David (Bernie) Gillis of Wilmington, James (Jami) Gillis of Braidwood; and Kelly (Kelli) Preiss of Wayne City, IL; one daughter, Kena Gretz of Minooka, IL; twelve grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three sisters, Becky (Wayne) Fogg of French Settlement, LA, Krista (Lynn) Rayburng of Montello, WI, and Miriam (Pat) McCarthy of Savannah, GA; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was one brother, Teddy Banks.
Cremation rites have accorded. Services will be private. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2020