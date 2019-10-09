|
Carole L. Schillinger
Born: January 26, 1937 in Plainfield, IL
Died: October 4, 2019; in Mendota, IL
Carole L. Schillinger, 82 of Mendota passed away October 4, 2019 in her home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Mendota with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.
Carole was born January 26, 1937 in Plainfield to Mervin and Verdell (Fairweather) Auld. She married James Schillinger August 25, 1956.
She is survived by her husband of Mendota; three daughters Kim (Clayton) Chilvers of Oswego, Dawn (Mark) Dieter of Ottawa and Kathy Vogt of Mendota; son Jeff Schillinger of Earlville; four grandchildren; a great granddaughter and five sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter in law Catherine Schillinger.
Memorials may be directed to Will County Farm Bureau Foundation for educational scholarships.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 9, 2019