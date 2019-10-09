The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Carole Schillinger
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church,
Mendota, IL
Carole L. Schillinger


1937 - 2019
Carole L. Schillinger Obituary
Carole L. Schillinger

Born: January 26, 1937 in Plainfield, IL

Died: October 4, 2019; in Mendota, IL

Carole L. Schillinger, 82 of Mendota passed away October 4, 2019 in her home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Mendota with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.

Carole was born January 26, 1937 in Plainfield to Mervin and Verdell (Fairweather) Auld. She married James Schillinger August 25, 1956.

She is survived by her husband of Mendota; three daughters Kim (Clayton) Chilvers of Oswego, Dawn (Mark) Dieter of Ottawa and Kathy Vogt of Mendota; son Jeff Schillinger of Earlville; four grandchildren; a great granddaughter and five sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter in law Catherine Schillinger.

Memorials may be directed to Will County Farm Bureau Foundation for educational scholarships.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 9, 2019
