Carole Sciarine
Carole Sciarine

Carole Sciarine (Nee: Martin), age 82, passed away peacefully, Sunday September 6, 2020 at Salem Village.

Survived by two daughters Susan Castelaz and Katie Sciarine; grandchildren Isabella Castelaz; Elizabeth Conway, Michael Conway and Sarah Conway; one sister Beverly Nolan; two brothers Dr. John (Diane) Martin and Thomas (Katie) Martin. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband James R. Sciarine; daughter Elizabeth Sciarine; son-in-law Scott Castelaz; parents Thomas F. and Mary A. (Henneberry) Martin

Private Services were held, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
