Carole Sciarine
Carole Sciarine (Nee: Martin), age 82, passed away peacefully, Sunday September 6, 2020 at Salem Village.
Survived by two daughters Susan Castelaz and Katie Sciarine; grandchildren Isabella Castelaz; Elizabeth Conway, Michael Conway and Sarah Conway; one sister Beverly Nolan; two brothers Dr. John (Diane) Martin and Thomas (Katie) Martin. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband James R. Sciarine; daughter Elizabeth Sciarine; son-in-law Scott Castelaz; parents Thomas F. and Mary A. (Henneberry) Martin
Private Services were held, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.