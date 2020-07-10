Caroline J. Kunke
Born: October 21, 1924; in Joliet, IL
Died: July 6, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Caroline "Carol" J. Kunke, age 95 of Shorewood and formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Born October 21, 1924 in Joliet, Carol was a daughter of John and Josephine (Siotkonske) Wojeicki. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1942. Following graduation, Carol was engaged to Mr. Walter Kunke, who went on to proudly serve his country during World War II. After his time in the service, Carol and Walter were happily married in 1945 and would start a home and raise their family together in Channahon. Aside from family life, they also farmed in Channahon together for over fifty years. After Walter passed in 1996, Carol moved to Goose Lake for twenty years and then to Shorewood to be closer to family.
Carol had numerous hobbies including gardening, crafting, cooking, baking and cheering on her beloved Chicago Cubs. Her favorite times spent were always with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons: Walter "Ray" (Donna) Kunke and Lawrence Kunke; grandchildren: Jamie and Rachelle Kunke; great-grandchildren: Jacob and Jeremy Crockett, Cornelius Blakney and Kennedy Caroline Williamson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, John and Josephine; husband of fifty years: Walter, and sister: Jeanette (Edward) Szepelak.
Per Carol's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Family will receive friends and relatives for a memorial visitation on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. The family does ask that guests dress casual. That is what Carol would have wanted. Face coverings are required and social distancing is requested. A total of 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home during the visitation period and 50 guests total will be admitted to attend the memorial service. Please feel free to call ahead to check on wait times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Carol's memory to Daybreak Center: 611 E. Cass St., Joliet, IL 60432
