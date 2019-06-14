The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
t. Ebal M.B. Church
221 Cameron Ave.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Mt. Ebal M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN A. EVANS


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CAROLYN A. EVANS Obituary
Carolyn Ann Evans

Born: June 30, 1956 in Monroe, LA

Died: June 7, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Carolyn Ann Evans, age 62 passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice with her loving family by her side. Carolyn was born on June 30, 1956 in Monroe, LA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Evans and Marion Anders; paternal grandparents, and one son, Robert Reed, Jr.

Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Mela Ann Lockhart; two grandsons, Derrick Lockhart of Las Vegas, NV and Terion Lockhart of Joliet IL; five sisters, Joyce Perkins of Arizona, Debbie (Tommie) Poe, Sharon (Charles) Langon, Linda (Terry) McNair, and Syretta Cole; three brothers, Anthony (Shirley) Evans, Jessie B. Evans and Timothy Thurmond, all of Joliet, IL; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home and 5:00-6:00 PM at Mt. Ebal M.B. Church, 221 Cameron Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 6:00 PM, Pastor Cornell Ervins, officiating. Private interment.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now