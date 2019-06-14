|
|
Carolyn Ann Evans
Born: June 30, 1956 in Monroe, LA
Died: June 7, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Carolyn Ann Evans, age 62 passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice with her loving family by her side. Carolyn was born on June 30, 1956 in Monroe, LA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Evans and Marion Anders; paternal grandparents, and one son, Robert Reed, Jr.
Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Mela Ann Lockhart; two grandsons, Derrick Lockhart of Las Vegas, NV and Terion Lockhart of Joliet IL; five sisters, Joyce Perkins of Arizona, Debbie (Tommie) Poe, Sharon (Charles) Langon, Linda (Terry) McNair, and Syretta Cole; three brothers, Anthony (Shirley) Evans, Jessie B. Evans and Timothy Thurmond, all of Joliet, IL; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home and 5:00-6:00 PM at Mt. Ebal M.B. Church, 221 Cameron Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 6:00 PM, Pastor Cornell Ervins, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 14, 2019