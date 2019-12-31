The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
241 W 2nd Avenue
New Lenox, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Kollross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Kollross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Kollross Obituary
CAROLYN J. KOLLROSS

(nee BUCK)

Age 75, of New Lenox, passed away on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at her home in New Lenox.

Carolyn is survived by her loving family, children, Christopher Todd (Christine) Kollross, Chad (Margaret) Kollross, Katie Kollross, sister, Julia "Tootie" Ellis, grandchildren, David (fianc e Erica Hernandez) Kollross, Jeremy Kollross, Jacob Kollross, Jason Kollross, Lily Kollross and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Margaret Buck (Whalen), husband, Charles Kollross, siblings, Mary Massey, Patricia Steenbergen, Bill Buck, Dan Buck, Dick Buck, Jerry Buck and Donnie Buck.

After a 50 year long career in nursing; Carolyn retired from the Will County Health Department in 2013. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox and was an avid sports fan who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 East Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service, Friday, January 3rd, 2020 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM and then to St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W 2nd Avenue, New Lenox, IL 60451 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment, Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -