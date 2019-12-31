|
|
CAROLYN J. KOLLROSS
(nee BUCK)
Age 75, of New Lenox, passed away on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at her home in New Lenox.
Carolyn is survived by her loving family, children, Christopher Todd (Christine) Kollross, Chad (Margaret) Kollross, Katie Kollross, sister, Julia "Tootie" Ellis, grandchildren, David (fianc e Erica Hernandez) Kollross, Jeremy Kollross, Jacob Kollross, Jason Kollross, Lily Kollross and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Margaret Buck (Whalen), husband, Charles Kollross, siblings, Mary Massey, Patricia Steenbergen, Bill Buck, Dan Buck, Dick Buck, Jerry Buck and Donnie Buck.
After a 50 year long career in nursing; Carolyn retired from the Will County Health Department in 2013. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox and was an avid sports fan who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 East Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service, Friday, January 3rd, 2020 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM and then to St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W 2nd Avenue, New Lenox, IL 60451 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment, Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019