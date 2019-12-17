|
Carolyn K. Pfeifer
Carolyn K. Pfeifer, age 77, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with her loving daughter by her side.
Carolyn was born February 4, 1942 in S. Chicago Heights, IL, to the late Raymond and Bertha (Anderson) Pelock, and was a graduate of Bloom Trail High School. She married Larry A. Pfeifer, and they enjoyed 40 years of marriage prior to his passing October 16, 2004. Two brothers, Thomas Pelock and Dennis (Janice) Pelock also preceded her in death.
Carolyn worked in several positions during her career including a number of years with First Midwest Bank where she enjoyed her many loyal customers. She was very proud of, and enjoyed nothing more, however, than the time she spent as a teacher's aide for the special needs students at Valley View School District #365, Romeoville. She also loved tending to her yard and her Koi pond.
Surviving are her beloved daughter, country music concert and dance party partner, Nicole Pfeifer of Plainfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be private. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 17, 2019