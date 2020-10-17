Carolyn Lee Arnold Martens
Born: October 27, 1923
Died: October 14, 2020
Carolyn Lee Arnold Martens passed away at home on October 14, 2020, after a brief illness. She was less than two weeks from her 97th birthday. She lived independently and was engaged in civic and social activities throughout her life.
Carolyn was born October 27, 1923, the only child of Emmilee Hancock Arnold and Ellis Fred Arnold. She grew up mainly in Peoria, IL, where she attended high school and Bradley University. Frederick Martens, whose family lived close by, attended the same schools; Carolyn and Fred married in 1947. Their first home was in Albuquerque, NM, where Fred earned a master's degree. During this time, Carolyn and Fred developed their adventuresome spirit by driving extensively (often on "little dirt roads") around Mexico and western USA, traveling far beyond the usual tourist spots.
When Fred was hired at Argonne National Lab, the couple returned to Illinois, settling in Plainfield in 1950. They had three children, Phillip, Christine, and Susan. Susan's death in 1964 from complications of measles was a deep and enduring loss to the family. Carolyn later returned to teaching and became the Media Specialist ("they used to call it a librarian," she said) at Crystal Lawns School. She was well-known for her technologically advanced multi-media presentations, story times, history shows, and other very creative and engaging efforts. Carolyn and Fred developed deep friendships during their many years in Plainfield which supported and sustained them through the many trials of life.
Carolyn and Fred continued their travel adventures with amazing drives through Europe, as well as tours and cruises to Africa, Scandinavia, Alaska, and Central America. Carolyn was fluent in Spanish and was able to go on several self - guided tours of Mexico, South America, and Spain. After Fred passed away in 2012, she traveled to Italy and beyond on her own, meeting her family there for driving or cruising--at age 89 and 90.
As a 70-year resident of Plainfield, Carolyn leaves an extraordinary legacy. She was an active community member with a wide range of contributions to her home town. Generations of teachers and students were influenced by her work at Crystal Lawns School. Carolyn worked for the Census in 1960, which determined the population of Plainfield to be 1100. She participated in many Park District activities including excercise classes and game lunches (and fretted about what to take to potluck lunches - it had to be home made). "Coffee with the Mayor" allowed her to keep up with plans for the ever-growing Village and to ask some pointed questions. She scolded the Park District many times (most recently in July) for failing to cut the weeds along the river in Electric Park.
Carolyn and Fred were founding members (1954) of Faith Lutheran Church in Joliet. She joined Plainfield Methodist Church more recently and was active in several groups--none more fun than the annual "free sale," where she enthusiastically worked every summer through 2019.
Perhaps most of all, Carolyn's life experiences brought her grace and understanding that she openly shared with others going through life trials. Losing much-loved people--a deeply cherished child, elderly parents, nephew, many dear friends, and husband--as well as living through rebuilding of a home devastated by tornado, gave her profound empathy, and the credibility to offer practical perspective about how to pick up and go on. She was greatly moved when someone would tell her that her words had made a difference to them.
Carolyn was predeceased by daughter Susan and by Fred, her husband of more than 65 years.
She is survived by her son Phillip, daughter Christine (Edward Mocarski), and granddaughter Emily Mocarski. The loving care and kindness of her niece, Katherine, nephews David and John (all Martens), niece Ginger Simon, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren enriched Carolyn's life tremendously, and she spoke often of her deep gratitude for these wonderful people.
