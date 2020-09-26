Carolyn Richards
Born: April 9, 1923
Died: August 18, 2020
Carolyn "June" Richards (nee O'Brien), age 97, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born April 9, 1923, in Joliet to the late Alberta (nee Bickel) and Thomas O'Brien. She attended Cunningham and Farragut grade schools and graduated with the class of 1941 from Joliet Township High School (JTHS) before attending secretarial college in Joliet.
June married William D. "Bill" Richards on June 10, 1945, in Joliet. She retired in 1984 from JTHS after serving more than 24 years as administrative secretary to the school's director of technical and industrial education (which later became career and vocational education). She was previously employed by Texaco in Lemont and the Joliet Arsenal.
In 1985, June and Bill moved to Estes Park, CO, where they thoroughly enjoyed living near the Rocky Mountains.
In 2013, she returned to Joliet and became a member of "the window ladies". She was also a member of the "Me Too" pinochle club, the Illinois Association of Educational Secretaries, and Grace United Methodist Church.
June was preceded in death by her husband Bill (2009) and her daughter, Susan Richards (July 15, 2020). Surviving are her son, Thomas (Debi) Richards of Boulder, CO; daughter, Patricia (Richard) Kwasigroch of Joliet; grandchildren, Karl (Lisa) Kwasigroch of Joliet, Amy (Tom) Balding of Morris, IL, and Dustin (Laurie) Kwasigroch of Leander, TX; great-grandchildren, Tabitha Kwasigroch, Spencer and Nicholas Kwasigroch, Joe Balding, and Josh Underwood; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Egbert of Phoenix, AZ; nephew Mark Schultz of Joliet, and niece Donna Kielar of Eloy, AZ
As June wished, she was cremated and buried next to her husband at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet. Memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL, 60431, or at www.joliethospice.org
.