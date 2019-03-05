The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
CARRIE MAE COLEMAN

Born: August 15, 1950

Died: March 1, 2019

Carrie Mae Coleman (nee Deering) was born August 15, 1950 in Pickens, Mississippi and departed this life Friday, March 1, 2019. Carrie Coleman was a wife, mother, educator, and ordained Minister. Carrie moved to Joliet with her husband, Lee W. Coleman in late 1960's where they began their family.

She is preceded in death by both parents, Willie C. Gibson, and Lillie E. Deering and one brother.

Carrie leaves to cherish her memory husband, Lee W. Coleman and three children, Nicholas T. Coleman (Tiana), Nicol Y. Coleman, Natalie A. Coleman, and five grandchildren. Carrie also leaves five siblings, and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly.

Visitation will be held for Carrie M. Coleman, Thursday, March 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Place, Joliet IL 60436. Service at 6:00 p.m., Minister Naomi Brown, officiating. Internment Friday, February 8, 2019 9:30 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

In Lieu of flowers please send warm clothing items to Salem Village Nursing and Rehab, care of Activities Director, 1314 Rowell Ave., Joliet, IL 60433.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019
