Carrol E. Simpson
Born: February 13, 1943
Died: March 12, 2020
Carrol E. Simpson of Braidwood, IL, born February 13, 1943 and passed away on March 12, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center with his family by is side.
Carrol was a proud member of pipe fitters local 597 union for over 45 years. after retirement, he enjoyed his tractors, tractor shows and auctions.
Carrol loved his family and his dog Maggie.
Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Paula J. Simpson (Thomas), his children, Vickie Wiekert (Morris, IL), Kevin (Kris) Simpson (Coal City, IL) and Shaun Simpson (Coal City, IL). grandchildren Bryan Wiekert, Shane Wiekert and Morgan Wiekert and great grandchildren. brothers Harlan Simpson (Fairfield, IL), Richard (Barb) Simpson (Fairfield, IL), Lowell Dean (Deborah) Simpson (Mt. Vernon, IL) and sister Janet Shelton, (Fairfield, IL) and many nieces & nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Edwin & Loreen Simpson (Fairfield), his brother-in-law Roy Shelton and his great niece Sarah.
Cremation rights have been accorded as per Carrol's wishes.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Carroll's name.
A celebration of life will take place on a future date. Family and friends will be contacted.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 26, 2020