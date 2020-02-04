|
Carroll Jean Lakotich
Born: October 28, 1943
Died: January 31, 2020
Carroll Jean Lakotich, 76, of Lake Wales, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Grace Healthcare.
She was born October 28, 1943 in Joliet, Illinois to the late Marvin and Margaret (Nicholson) Ward and she has been a resident of this area for the past 15 years moving here from Joliet, Illinois. She was a Homemaker. Carroll was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Joliet, Illinois. She was a member of the Red Hat's Club, loved to read books, spending time with her grandkids and walking her dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Lakotich 2016.
Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Doty of Joliet, IL, son, Stephen Lakotich (Victoria) of Plainfield, IL; sister, Peggy Ashby of Plainfield, IL; sister in laws Barbara Confer of Joliet, IL, Beverly Wetherbee (Norm) of Joliet, IL, Brother in law John Kapella of Las Vegas, NV, Nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren Mandy Hall (Nick) Jordan Bourg, Allison Doty, Stephenie Lakotich, Harley Lakotich, and Emily Doty and 3 great grandchildren.
No service is scheduled at this time. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 4, 2020