Born: August 24, 1954; in Leflore, MS



Died: November 1, 2020; in Hinsdale, IL



Carter Webb, 66 passed away November 1, 2020 at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale, IL. Carter was born August 24, 1954 to the late Henry and Mary in Leflore, MS.



He retired from Stateville Correctional Center as a Sergeant. He was also an active member of Fort Erie Elks Lodge #167. Carter was known by many as DJ Do Drop.



Carter is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; four brothers and sister.



Carter is survived by his brothers, Timothy TC (Fonda), Ivory (Christine), William "Pug" (Kathy), Preston "Buck" Charles (Brenda); one sister Margaret Lynette (William) Crosley; numerous relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2:00-4:00PM at St. John Baptist Church 104 E. Zarley Blvd. Joliet, IL. Service at 4:00 PM. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Miller Cemetery, Leflore, MS. Masks are required to attend all services held.



