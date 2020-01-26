|
Cary Joseph Conrad
Born: April 24, 1954
Died: July 24, 2019
Cary Conrad passed away after a short battle with cancer. Cary was a graduate of Joliet Township High school West Campus and attended Joliet Junior College. He was employed by the State of Illinois-Secretary at the State Drivers License Facility in Joliet. After 12 years of employment he relocated to Arizona where he resided until his death.
Cary was the beloved brother of Robert (Linda) Conrad, Lynn (Edward) Masters and Linda (Kenneth) Joslin. He is also survived by one son Brian and numerous nieces and nephews. He was Preceded in death by his brother Joseph Michael Mc Keon and his parents Bette and Harvey Conrad..
A private family service was held in Joliet, IL at Saint Edwards Episcopal Church followed by internment in Woodlawn Memorial Mausoleum.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020