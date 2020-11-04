1/1
Casimira (Bednarz) Lubejko
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Casimira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casimira Lubejko

(nee Bednarz)

Born: June 25, 1927; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 1, 2020; in Downers Grove, IL

Age 93 of Joliet and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Oak Trace Health Center in Downers Grove.

Born June 25, 1927 in Chicago, Casimira was a daughter of John and Sophie (Sikorski) Bednarz. She was a devoted Catholic and a hard worker. Casimira worked for Western Electric as a line operator for twenty five years until retiring. She was a simple woman with a big heart who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Casimira is survived by her nephew: Dennis Nawracaj, and cousins: Shirley Szachnit, Edward Szachnit and JoAnn Adamson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Lubejko who passed in 1975; parents: Sophie and John Bednarz; sister and brother-in-law: Bernice and Ed Nawracaj, and sister: Irene Olszewski.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until time of closing prayers beginning at 10:30 a.m. The funeral will then process together for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow and Casimira will be laid to rest next her husband John in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. Masks and social distancing practices are required. A capacity of 25 guests are allowed in at a time for the visitation and a total of 50 guests total are allowed to attend mass.

Obituary and Tribute Wall for Casimira are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved