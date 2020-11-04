Casimira Lubejko
(nee Bednarz)
Born: June 25, 1927; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 1, 2020; in Downers Grove, IL
Age 93 of Joliet and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Oak Trace Health Center in Downers Grove.
Born June 25, 1927 in Chicago, Casimira was a daughter of John and Sophie (Sikorski) Bednarz. She was a devoted Catholic and a hard worker. Casimira worked for Western Electric as a line operator for twenty five years until retiring. She was a simple woman with a big heart who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Casimira is survived by her nephew: Dennis Nawracaj, and cousins: Shirley Szachnit, Edward Szachnit and JoAnn Adamson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Lubejko who passed in 1975; parents: Sophie and John Bednarz; sister and brother-in-law: Bernice and Ed Nawracaj, and sister: Irene Olszewski.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until time of closing prayers beginning at 10:30 a.m. The funeral will then process together for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow and Casimira will be laid to rest next her husband John in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. Masks and social distancing practices are required. A capacity of 25 guests are allowed in at a time for the visitation and a total of 50 guests total are allowed to attend mass.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Casimira are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
