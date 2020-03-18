|
|
Casimira M. Zuchowski
Casimira M. Zuchowski (nee Lis), Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, Friday, March 13, 2020. Age 95.
She is survived by her devoted daughter Paula (Larry) Leonard, son-in-law Steven Swierczek, grandchildren Stephanie (Richard Cook) Swiercek, Julian Swiercek, Russell (Allison) Leonard, Phillip Leonard, Carolyn (Jordan) Zimmer, great-grandsons Noah Leonard, Samuel, William and Joseph Zimmer; her sisters Helen (late Richard) Jachinowski and Evelyn (late Michael) Boyda. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Claude, beloved daughter Claudia, her parents Kazimer and Margaret (Przybylski) Lis, brothers Marion (late Dorothy) Lis, Stanley Lis, brother-in-law Eugene (late Edna) Zuchowski and sister-in-law Delphine (late Roy) Carlson.
Casimira was born in Joliet, graduate of Joliet Central High School. After marrying Claude they lived in Chicago for many years and returning back to Joliet 42 years ago. She enjoyed being a crossing guard for 9 years for the city of Chicago. She retired from Lockport Pullman Bank. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, Paulites and St. Paul?s Rosary Group. Amita St. Joseph Exercise Class for over 30 years. Volunteer at St. Joseph Gift Shop. She was an excellent seamstress and wonderful cook, but above all else, she loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the recent concerns of COVID-19 the Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately, family and friends are asked to use their best judgement when attending any of the services for Casimira.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home 2320 Black Road, Joliet, IL., Friday, March 20th from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www. CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 18, 2020