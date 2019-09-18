|
Catherine D. Brown
Born: November 16, 1926
Died: September 10, 2019
Catherine D. Brown was born November 16, 1926 n Brookhaven, Mississippi to Seth Davis and Hattie Bell (nee Lambright) Davis.
Catherine attended grade school and high schools in Brookhaven, Mississippi where she one of twelve children.
She graduated from Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi. She received her Master's Degree from Governor's State University. During her teaching career, Catherine had twenty-two student teachers. Catherine taught a total of 40 years; twenty-one of those were in District #86. She was involved in many outside activities. She worked in the Early Childhood Program at JJC, Special Education Olympics, and various activities for the Richards Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Council of CBC. During her 19 years at Culbertson School, she touched the lives of many students.
In August of 1988, she reached two important decisions in her life. First, she decided she would retire and second, she would marry Henry Brown.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Seth Davis and Hattie Bell (nee Lambright) Davis; siblings, Josie Lee (Davis) Lomax, Seth E. Davis, Sadora Ruby (Davis) Walker, Edward Sherman Davis, Frances Jeanette Davis, Wilbert Clifton Davis, Eulah Elaine (Davis) Cleveland, James Albert Davis and Lawrence Burnell Davis.
She is survived by her special nieces, Sandra Gail (Eural) McLaughlin, Elaine Davis King, Eileen Davis Banks, and Brandi McLaughlin; nephews, Jaime and Cory McLaughlin and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home. Service at 6:00 PM, Min. Tiffiney Hill, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 18, 2019