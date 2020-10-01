Catherine Drewry
Catherine "Cathy" Drewry (Grannum)
Age 59, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with thyroid cancer. Beloved wife of Daniel "Dano" Drewry; loving mother of Melanie (Greg) Dubs and Amanda (Pauly) Losiniecki; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Alivia, Brodie, Logan, Ellie, Scarlett, Cailin, Alaina, Olivia, and Logan; treasured daughter of Robert Sr. and Patricia Grannum (Cooper); dear sister of Robert Grannum Jr.; also survived by numerous loving friends, co-workers, and extended family. Cathy enjoyed making crafts and camping. She was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and adored panda bears. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.