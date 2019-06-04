Catherine L. Eckman



(nee McCracken)



Age 91 years, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County. Born in Joliet on August 23, 1927. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Lockport and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid card player and loved to play games of all kinds.



Preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Eckman (2000); two children, Susan Robison and Richard Eckman; her parents, George and Marie (nee Ghilain) McCracken; one brother, Richard McCracken.



Survived by her daughter, Betty (late, Bill) Brockman; five grandchildren, Lisa (Jim) Hansen, William Brockman, Ron (Melinda) Robison, Allie (Billy) Gallagher and Katie Eckman; Ten great-grandchildren, Jack, Regan and Lydia Robison; William, Henry and Naomi Hansen; Keane and Dwane Brockman; Colin and Thomas Gallagher. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Phil Sheets officiating.



Private interment at Elmhurst Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Catherine's memory to the First United Methodist Church of Lockport would be appreciated



For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM. Published in The Herald-News on June 4, 2019