Catherine Frankovich
Born: January 1, 1928
Died: December 3, 2020
Catherine "Katie" Frankovich, age 92, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother entered eternal life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on January 1, 1928 to the late Anthony and Catherine (nee Puleo) Capitino. Katie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony Frankovich; her siblings, Josephine, Angelina and Rosalie Capitino, Maggie (Matt) Fassiotto, Anthony Capitino (WWII), Paul (Frances) Capitino and Rose (Tony) Picciolo; in-laws, Michael (Delores) Frankovich, Mary Rose (Martin) Uremovic, Robert Frankovich and Ronald Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Sandra) Frankovich, Allen (Patricia) Frankovich, James Frankovich, Thomas (Kim) Frankovich, loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Angie (Rudy) Gerl, Mary (Joe) Cusimano, brother-in-law, George (Virginia) Frankovich and sister-in-law, Dorothy Smith. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Katie was an avid golfer, bowler and card player. Katie's presence always brought laughter and joy to anywhere she was and anyone she met. She was a member of St. Ambrose Parish and the Ladies of the Moose. Katie always put her family first, and will be remembered for hosting Christmas Eve and her famous pizzelle's.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice are greatly appreciated.
Catherine will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Tony at St .Joseph Cemetery in Joliet.
The family extends an invitation to all who would like to join them at the gravesite on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Masks and social distancing practices are required. Obituary and tribute wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
