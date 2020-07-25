Catherine L. 'Kay' Krause
Born: April 15, 1937; Joliet
Died: July 20, 2020; Geneva
JOLIET – Catherine L. "Kay" Krause, (nee Bussey), age 83, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL Monday, July 20, 2020.
She was born April 15, 1937, to the late Catherine L. (nee Flynn) and Walter B. Bussey in Joliet where Kay was raised, educated and resided her entire life. She assisted her husband Lynn in operations of Link Construction and Timberview Development, a family operated company developing residential and commercial ventures throughout the area over the years.
Kay was a voracious reader, puzzle fanatic, expert Scrabble player, grammar enthusiast (don't ever use the word gonna. It's not a word) and chocolate lover. Kay also had a passion for driving and routinely packed her station wagon full of kids of all ages to drive to adventures in Chicago, Wisconsin, Michigan and beyond. These adventures included Cubs games, museums, college visits, and her daughter's move across the country. She was a devoted grandmother who lovingly attended many concerts, dance recitals, volleyball games, tennis matches, soccer games, plays and grandparent days at school. She was very close to, and proud of her large extended family, and loved to share stories of her family to everyone she met.
While working and raising her five children, Kay was actively involved in the parent advisory boards of St. Paul the Apostle School and St. Francis Academy. Kay was also passionate about social justice and routinely assisted people in need, both personally and through charitable organizations.
In addition to her devoted husband of nearly 59 years, she is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Steve) Madlinger of Batavia, IL, Karen Krause of Joliet, Carolyn Krause of Joliet; son, Michael Krause (Dr. Linda Lam) of Batavia, IL; and her granddaughters, Colleen and Caitlin Madlinger and Lauren and Emily Krause. Also surviving are a brother, Thomas F. Bussey; three sisters, Mary Ellen (William) Kursell, Sue (Rudy) Mihelich and Patricia Buchar; brother-in-law, Bill Dow; sisters-in-law, Mary Bussey, Shirley Krause, Sue Krause and Jean Hinkle as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Christine Krause; parents; and siblings, Walt (Mary) Bussey and Ginny (William) Dow; sister-in-law, Noreen Bussey; brothers-in-law, James Buchar; Loren, Gary, Gaylen and Gilbert Krause.
Kay will be remembered fondly for her warm, welcoming personality, her devotion to her family and friends, as well as her desire to help anyone who was in need.
Limited private visitation for Kay's family and close friends will be held at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 9:45 a.m .from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Facemasks and distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kay's name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, 1733 Essington Rd. Joliet, IL 60431 or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.