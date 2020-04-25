The Herald-News Obituaries
Catherine P. Spreitzer

Catherine P. Spreitzer Obituary
Catherine P. Spreitzer

Catherine P. Spreitzer, age 80, of Joliet left this world after a long battle with metastic breast cancer. She never stopped fighting and passed away on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 on her terms, peacefully and surrounded in love by her family.

Catherine is survived by her husband, William A. Spreitzer of 61 years; her daughters, Christie Engel and Susan (David) Hinze, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Catherine was an angel on earth as William liked to say.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Catherine's name to .

The family would like to thank the staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice for their care, support and compassion!

Private services will be held on Tuesday, April 28th at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Catherine P. Spreitzer at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020
