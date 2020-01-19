|
|
Catherine Schuller
Born: August 16, 1964
Died: January 15, 2020
Catherine "Cathy" Schuller (Horkey) passed away on January 15, 2020, surrounded by family due to complications from her long-fought battle with cancer. She was 55.
She is survived by her father Robert Horkey, her daughters Jennifer Saari (Schuller) and Megan Fernandes (Schuller), son-in-laws Matthew Saari and Justin Fernandes, and sister Amanda Horkey.
She is preceded in death by her mother Janice Horkey, and grandparents Catherine and Dominic Santerelli.
Cathy was born on August 16, 1964 in Joliet. She was a loving caregiver to her daughters, family and dear friends. Cathy was known for her big heart, compassionate spirit and for going above and beyond for those close to her. She was a fighter, and bravely fought her arduous cancer battle to the end.
A private celebration of life will be held for the family, but there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the Cathy Schuller Memorial Fund is available to donate to through GoFundMe.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 19, 2020