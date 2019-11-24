|
CATHERINE SIMS WILLIAMS
Born: August 25, 1928, in Sharon, Mi
Died: Date; In Town
Catherine Williams of Joliet was born August 25, 1928, in Sharon, Mississippi, one of twelve siblings, to the late Albert Sims and Georgia Thomas Sims. She passed away the morning of November 20, 2019, at the age of 91. She was married for 47 years to the late Otha Lee Williams, Sr.
She is survived by four daughters, one son-in-law, one brother, one sister, four sisters-in-law, two granddaughters, two great granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 24, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 16 Union Street, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Clyde Moore, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 24, 2019