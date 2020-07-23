Catherine Tassi
Catherine "Kay" Tassi, age 96, of Elwood passed away peacefully with family at her side at her home on Saturday July 18, 2020. Born and raised in Roseland, IL, Kay was a woman ofour "GREATEST GENERATION".
Kay is preceded in death by her loving husband Guido Tassi (1998) and son Terry of Presque Isle, WI. She is survived by her son Gary Sr. (Cathy) of Custer Park, IL, daughter-in-law Kim of Presque Isle, WI, grandsons Gary Jr., Cale (Kaitlyn), great-grandchildren Tatum, Kason and many nieces and nephews.
During WWII, she worked in an aircraft plant as a riveter on the assembly line building wings for bombers. A proud working woman, Kay had many jobs during her career such as a mail carrier, assembler, cashier and many other jobs. She retired from Walmart at 80 years old. Kay was a creative woman. She had many hobbies that expressed her creativity, including sewing, crafting, ceramics & home decorating. Kay was honored to service as a volunteer at the Abraham Lincoln Cemetery and was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Manhattan, IL.
The Tassi family would like to extend a special thanks to Kay's longtime friends John Gilbert and Margret Bosinetta for their continued friendship. On behalf of the family, an additional thanks would like to be extended to Joliet Area Hospice staff and caregivers Katrina and Alyssa for your wonderful care. Catherine will be missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
A private gathering in Catherine's honor will be held at a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan,IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com