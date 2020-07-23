1/1
Catherine Tassi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Tassi

Catherine "Kay" Tassi, age 96, of Elwood passed away peacefully with family at her side at her home on Saturday July 18, 2020. Born and raised in Roseland, IL, Kay was a woman ofour "GREATEST GENERATION".

Kay is preceded in death by her loving husband Guido Tassi (1998) and son Terry of Presque Isle, WI. She is survived by her son Gary Sr. (Cathy) of Custer Park, IL, daughter-in-law Kim of Presque Isle, WI, grandsons Gary Jr., Cale (Kaitlyn), great-grandchildren Tatum, Kason and many nieces and nephews.

During WWII, she worked in an aircraft plant as a riveter on the assembly line building wings for bombers. A proud working woman, Kay had many jobs during her career such as a mail carrier, assembler, cashier and many other jobs. She retired from Walmart at 80 years old. Kay was a creative woman. She had many hobbies that expressed her creativity, including sewing, crafting, ceramics & home decorating. Kay was honored to service as a volunteer at the Abraham Lincoln Cemetery and was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Manhattan, IL.

The Tassi family would like to extend a special thanks to Kay's longtime friends John Gilbert and Margret Bosinetta for their continued friendship. On behalf of the family, an additional thanks would like to be extended to Joliet Area Hospice staff and caregivers Katrina and Alyssa for your wonderful care. Catherine will be missed and will remain in our hearts forever.

A private gathering in Catherine's honor will be held at a future date.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan,IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
A most pleasant lady. I had the privilege of serving her and her late husband as a physician several years ago. Dr. Daniel Gutierrez Silver Cross Hospital
Daniel gutierrez
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved