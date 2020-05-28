Cathie A. Tonkin
Cathie A. Tonkin (nee Sanders) Age 71, of Plainfield, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was raised in Wheaton, and resided in the Joliet area for the past 50 years. Cathie was a graduate of St. Francis High School, Wheaton, IL, Class of 1966. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Arts at the College of St. Francis. She was a stay-at-home mom and dedicated her life to her husband, raising her three children, and adoring her grandchildren. Cathie enjoyed crafting, entertaining, traveling, and the lake life with her family in Southern Wisconsin. Cathie was also the owner/operator of Jeric's Skate Shop and then became an in-home consultant for the Pottery Barn of Naperville. She was a former member of the Church of St. Jude and most recently St. Mary Immaculate of Plainfield. She was involved with the Joliet Junior Women's Club and was an active member of the Holly Club prior to becoming a Patroness. Cathie is survived by her loving husband, James Tonkin of Plainfield with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 2, 2020; her three children, Jay (Jessenya), Eric (Jodi), and Jill; beloved grandchildren, Cora, Janae, Jaryn, Leanne, Hattie, and Brantley; three sisters, Laura (Dean) Bladel, Debbie (Ken) Bray, and Carol (Joe) Szczepaniak; brothers-in-law, Glen Zeman and Gary Pestka; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy Sanders; sisters, Barbara Zeman and Paula Pestka.
Funeral Services will be held privately by the family with interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Wheaton, IL.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice and the doctors and staff at Edward Hospital for their care and dedication to Cathie and her family. Memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News from May 28 to May 30, 2020.