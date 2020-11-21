1/
Cathrine F. Dunbar
Catherine F. Dunbar (Dillon)

Catherine "Kay" F. Dunbar (Dillon), age 83, of New Lenox, passed away Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice House in Joliet.

Catherine is survived by her loving family, children, Julie (Thomas) Maurice, David(Kimberly) Dunbar, Dana (James) Sarcletti, brother, Richard Dillon, "Ninnie" toWilliam Maurice, Anna Maurice, Nathan Dunbar, Marisa Dunbar, Emily Dunbar, Christopher Sarcletti, Julia Sarcletti, several loved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and lifelong friends.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, John & Mildred Dillon (McKinley), husband, George Dunbar, siblings, Barbara Ellena, Raymond Dillon and sister in-law Geri Dillon.

Catherine was a lifelong member of St. Bernard Church in Joliet and a longtime employee of the New Lenox School District #122. Her greatest enjoyment throughout her life was time spent with her family; especially attending her grandchildren's many activities.

DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC; WEARING A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND ALL SERVICES; ALSO, NO FOOD IS PERMITTED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT THIS TIME.

Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Friday, November 27th, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Funeral Mass, Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Bernard Church, 1301 Sterling Avenue, Joliet, IL 60432. Seating in Church is limited. Pre-registration is required. Please contact the Funeral Home no later than 24 hours in advance if you wish to attend the Funeral Mass. Registered guests are asked to meet in Church at 10:30 AM. Church attendance is limited to 25. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL.

The Dunbar family would like to extend a Special "Thank You" to Morris Hospital, Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, The Gardens at Park Pointe and the Joliet Area Community Hospice for all of the loving care and support that was given to Catherine.

For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
