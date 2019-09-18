|
|
Cavelle Edward Tate
Born: December 1, 1979
Died: September 4, 2019
Cavelle Edward Tate, 39, of Shorewood, IL made his transition home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2019 as a result of recent health issues. Born December 1, 1979 in Joliet, IL to Charles and Carolyn (Curtis) Tate, he attended Shorewood and Joliet schools. A 1998 graduate from Joliet West High School, he was currently employed by DHL as a Forklift Driver.
In his early years, he loved playing basketball, baseball and alto saxophone. He was a member of Joliet West Gospel Choir, Blessed Ministries, and VP of the Joliet Chapter of The Cadillac Club. Cavelle started as a young man playing the drums and played many years for his church, Brown Chapel AME, was a member of CD Small Choir and YPD (Youth Ministry). Velle also had a great love for dancing. Boy could this dude step! He would take the floor and say "Ya'll don't know nothing, let me show you a little something." He would make you step back and he would do his dance.
Cavelle was preceded in death by his grandparents, Basil and Willie Mae Tate (Auxvasse, MO), Mary Francis Curtis (Mexico, MO); nephew Xavion Kornell Bryant (Fulton, MO).
Cavelle is survived by one child, Clevont Jabari Tate (Plainfield, IL); parents, Charles and Carolyn Tate (Shorewood, IL); one brother, Corvin A. Tate (Joliet, IL); three sisters: Stacie (Jeff) Henley (Melbourne, FL), Cassie L. Tate (Sauk Village, IL), Chartaa R. Tate (Shorewood, IL); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, god-families and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM and Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Brown Chapel AME Church, 1502 E. Mills Rd, Joliet, IL. Home-going service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Darius Thomas, officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards Street (815) 7323-1283
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019