|
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dennis Catholic Church
1214 S. Hamilton
Lockport, IL
Cecilia Ann Moore

Cecilia Ann Moore Obituary
Cecilia Ann Moore

Cecilia Ann Moore (nee Strahanoski), age 85, of Homer Glen, passed away March 7, 2019. Cecilia loved spending time with her family and her passions were gardening and reading.

Cecilia is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose (nee Drick); her sister, Dorothy (the late Jim) Kinsley; her brother, Leonard Strahanonski; one sister-in-law, Joan Blahanka.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Lester; her loving children, Laura Kaminskas, Michael (Beth), Mark (Elizabeth), Terri, Rosemarie (Terry) Doyle, Matthew (Christine), and Nicholas; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald (the late Charlene) Strahanoski and Donald (Norma) Strahanonski, one sister, Virginia (Robert) Smolich; and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441 Monday March 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 1214 S. Hamilton, Lockport, IL Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Lockport, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Hospice or would be appreciated.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
