Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Shorewood, IL
Cecilia F. Videcan


1932 - 2019
Cecilia F. Videcan Obituary
Cecilia F. Videcan

Born: May 10, 1932

Died: November 6, 2019

Cecilia F. Videcan, 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edward J. Videcan. Beloved mother of Donald (Deborah), Catherine (David) Kapinus, and Kimberly (Keith) Ogle. Dearest grandmother of Daniel, Lisa, Eric, Kelly and Kristin. Dearest aunt of Michael Vidican, Michelle Jaracz and JoAnn Ketcik. Dear friend of Theresa and Tom Keenan, Kay and David Chirafisi and Lupita Torres.

Preceded in death by her husband, Edward, son Donald, and parents Vincent and Annie (Zissa) Jiral.

Born on May 10, 1932, in Floresville, Texas, she moved to Joliet with her husband where she raised her family and worked as a switchboard operator at Barrett's Hardware. She loved to grow flowers and vegetables, starting many of them from seed. Her second passion was baking and all of her family and friends looked forward to her strawberry rhubarb pie, Christmas cookies and potica. When not gardening or baking, she volunteered her time at Holy Family Catholic Church and the DaVita Renal Center West.

She is survived by two daughters Catherine (David) Kapinus and Kimberly (Keith) Ogle; one daughter-in-law, Deborah (nee Calabrese) Vidican; five grandchildren, Daniel (Katie) Vidican, Lisa Vidican, Eric (Wen) Kapinus, Kelly (Brett) Wagner, and Kristin Ogle. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Shorewood on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 am. A funeral procession to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will follow. As Cecilia wished, her cremation remains will be committed next to those of her departed husband Edward.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Aras Zlioba and Dr. Joseph Hindo for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Obituary and tribute wall for Cecilia Videcan at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Remember
