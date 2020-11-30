Celia J. Guajardo
Born: January 29, 1929; Chicago
Died: November 24, 2020; Joliet
Celia J. Guajardo, (nee Iniguez), age 91, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home, with her loving family by her side.
Born January 29, 1929 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Ignacio Iniquez and Juanita Laredo. Celia loved working for Joliet School District #86 as a Teacher's Assistant for 32 years, and to this day would run into former students who remembered her fondly.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Celia loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining family, working crossword puzzles and word searches, and watching her favorite TV show, The Steve Harvey Show. She was also a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and Las Guadalupañas.
Celia is survived by her devoted children, Jaime (Rosie) Guajardo, Camelia "Kim" (John) Mares, Alicia "Lizzy" Stogsdill, Velia (Willie) Lara and Rachel Warning; grandchildren, Jaime (Jenna) Guajardo, Jr., Michelle (David) Lopez, Jennifer "Jenna" (Engelbert) Guajardo-Duran, John (Katelyn) Mares, Alex Mares, Daniel Guajardo, Amanda and Brett Stogsdill, Billy (Sophia) Lara, Blanca and Melissa Lara, and Greg (Jaclene) Warning and Andrea Warning; and great-grandchildren, David Jr., Sebastian, Makayla, Elayna, Madisyn, Maxwell, Gabriel, Elijah, Jayla Jane and Jianna "Gigi."
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Guillermo W. "Willie" Guajardo (February 4, 2020); two sons, Antonio and Reynaldo "Rey" Guajardo; two daughters, Clarita "Clara" Guajardo and Sarah Jane Rodriguez; and one brother, Locardio Limon.
Due to the restrictions regarding Covid 19, visitation for Celia Guajardo will be private. Family and friends are however invited to meet Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 205 E. Jackson St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com