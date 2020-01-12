The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Cecilia Strle Obituary
Cecilia Strle (nee Titra)

Cecilia Strle (nee Titra), age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Cecilia is survived by her loving children, Raymond (Nicole) Strle, John (Cathy) Strle, Cheryl (the late Thomas) Seppi and Mary Fran Yelvington; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Strle (1992); parents, John and Mary (nee Fusak) Titra; siblings, Mary Ann Kochalka and John Titra; and son-in-law, Thomas Seppi.

Cecilia was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. She was the last surviving member of the Young Junior Misses and enjoyed all of her time spent with the club. Cecilia was an excellent cook and loved to put on a great meal for her family. She was a talented arts and crafts artist and enjoyed sharing stories about her earlier years. The stories that she told date back to the depression era and always kept the families interest. Cecilia had a great laugh and an amazing sense of humor, which will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecilia's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Cecilia's life will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at SS Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Joliet.

Obituary and tribute wall for Cecilia Strle at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
