Cecilia Wolf
Born: June 6, 1931
Died: January 26, 2020
"Cele", age 88 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born June 6, 1931 in Joliet, Cecilia was a daughter of Charles and Anna (Surinak) Gecan. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1949. Following high school, Cecilia commuted to Chicago for work, but that would prove short-lived as she met the love of her life, Joseph Wolf. On June 13, 1953, Joseph and Cecilia were married in St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church and together they started a home and raised their daughter.
Cele was a devout catholic with a strong sense of heritage. She played the burarija in her musical group and participated in traditional folk dancing at the Croatian Club in Joliet. Cele was an active volunteer for a number of groups and cultural centers. Whether she was helping chaperone kids for field trips or sewing stockings for children in need over the holidays, she was always present and willing. Cele was a master baker, cook and seamstress who also excelled at flower gardening. She kept her home and family organized and was always there for whomever needed her, especially her husband, Joseph and daughter, Marianne. Cele was a collector of angel memorabilia throughout her life, and in return will be remembered as a true angel herself.
Cecilia is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph; daughter: Marianne (Jonas) Wolf-Astrauskas; granddaughter: Gabija (Joseph) Rosenzweig; great-grandchildren: Hunter and James Rosenzweig, and sisters: Charlotte (the late John) Brown and Mildred (the late Joseph) Pruss, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Aloysius Getson and Joseph (Kahut) Gecan.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N Broadway Street in Joliet. Interment will follow and Cele will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Obituary and tribute wall for Cecilia Wolf at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 29, 2020