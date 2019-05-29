The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHAD CRAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHAD CRAMER


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHAD CRAMER Obituary
Chad Michael Cramer

Born: September 11, 1977; in Joliet, IL

Died: May 26, 2019; in Gardner, IL

Chad Michael Cramer, age 41, of South Wilmington, IL passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Gardner, IL due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. Born on September 11, 1977 in Joliet, IL to Randall and Betha (nee Avon) Cramer. He excelled at pool and played in many tournaments. An avid Chicago Cubs and University of Michigan fan, he also coached grade school basketball for a few years and one year took the team to regionals. Chad also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and playing slow pitch softball. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are his father, Randy Cramer of Cadiz, KY; sisters, Buffy (Brian) Cramer-Hammann and Christy (Scott) Lee both of Elgin, IL; nieces, Gabrielle and Gillian; nephew, Jackson; and many close friends. Preceding him in death were his mother, Betha Cramer; and all of his grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial service will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3 pm with Pastor Jan Chandler officiating. Visitation will begin one hour before the service. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be directed to or Toys for Tots.

For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes & Crematory

401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336

www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now