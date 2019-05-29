Chad Michael Cramer



Born: September 11, 1977; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 26, 2019; in Gardner, IL



Chad Michael Cramer, age 41, of South Wilmington, IL passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Gardner, IL due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. Born on September 11, 1977 in Joliet, IL to Randall and Betha (nee Avon) Cramer. He excelled at pool and played in many tournaments. An avid Chicago Cubs and University of Michigan fan, he also coached grade school basketball for a few years and one year took the team to regionals. Chad also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and playing slow pitch softball. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.



Surviving are his father, Randy Cramer of Cadiz, KY; sisters, Buffy (Brian) Cramer-Hammann and Christy (Scott) Lee both of Elgin, IL; nieces, Gabrielle and Gillian; nephew, Jackson; and many close friends. Preceding him in death were his mother, Betha Cramer; and all of his grandparents.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial service will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3 pm with Pastor Jan Chandler officiating. Visitation will begin one hour before the service. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be directed to or Toys for Tots.



